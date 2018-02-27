All apartments in Potomac
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8200 Lochinver Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

8200 Lochinver Lane

8200 Lochinver Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8200 Lochinver Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
****Affordable Town homes and Apartments****
*Call for details
Sharp Leadenhall Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located near Federal Hill, Cross Street Market and within walking distance to Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards and Downtown. Sharp Leadenhall Apartments is comprised of one, two, three and four bedroom garden style apartments and townhouses. Located in the Sharp Leadenhall Community of Baltimore, the property is conveniently located in close proximity to shopping, banking, schools and the highway. These newly renovated one, two and three bedroom homes are spacious and equipped with Energy Star appliances, controlled access, lots of closets, window treatments, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry center, and high-speed internet available. This special community boasts an after-school and summer camp programs, playground, sports courts, resident activities and services program. Come visit with our friendly and professional management for a tour of your new home today!

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Air Conditioning
Community Center
Onsite Laundry
Onsite Parking
Resident Service Program
Elevator
Balcony
Playground
Basketball Court
After School Program
Washer/Dryer Hook-up
Onsite Management
Professional Landscaping
Transportation Services

Please Note: Because we are affordable housing, we have income requirements. There is a minimum and a maximum.
The minimum income that you would need to gross for a 1 bedroom is $22,857, 2 bedroom (mid -rise) is $27,143, 2 bedroom town home is $26,429 and 3 Bedroom is $29,286. The maximum depends on how many people are going to live in the household.
Please call and ask for Hannah to schedule your tour today!

*Call for details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8200 Lochinver Lane have any available units?
8200 Lochinver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8200 Lochinver Lane have?
Some of 8200 Lochinver Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Lochinver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Lochinver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Lochinver Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8200 Lochinver Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8200 Lochinver Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Lochinver Lane offers parking.
Does 8200 Lochinver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8200 Lochinver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Lochinver Lane have a pool?
No, 8200 Lochinver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Lochinver Lane have accessible units?
No, 8200 Lochinver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Lochinver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 Lochinver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8200 Lochinver Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8200 Lochinver Lane has units with air conditioning.
