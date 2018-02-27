8121 RIVER ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub valet service yoga

Never been lived in - this stunning, sophisticated design meets modern elegance in this sprawling three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath luxury condo located in the coveted Quarry Springs community. A secure elevator entrance leads you directly into the unit, boasting chic wide-plank hardwood floors and luxe details throughout. Transitioning into the comforts of home is equal parts effortless and inviting with an open-concept floor plan and graciously proportioned living spaces. The spacious formal dining room and grand living area with a fireplace both provide easy access to the over-sized private patio and the gourmet eat-in kitchen. Certain to please your inner chef, the kitchen offers generous cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The owner~s suite is fit for royalty with copious closet space and a spa-like bath offering a dual vanity, water closet, soaking tub and an over-sized walk-in shower. Each bedroom is handsomely appointed with spacious closets, an en-suite bathroom and access to outdoor space. There is no lack of storage in this condo with numerous walk-in closets, over-sized hall closets and a laundry room complete with more custom cabinetry and a separate entrance. A discrete powder room easily accessible to guests and access to two secure parking spots completes this luxurious home. Located in an amenity-rich community, the new owners will enjoy the security of a 24-hour gatehouse, valet parking, a community club house, a sparkling outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a lounge, yoga studio, and the pristine gardens and landscaped terrace. An unbeatable location with easy access to the beltway, commuter routes, Downtown Bethesda and Washington, DC, combined with luxury living make this home the complete package.