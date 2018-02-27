All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 8121 RIVER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8121 RIVER ROAD
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:14 AM

8121 RIVER ROAD

8121 River Road · (301) 298-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8121 River Road, Potomac, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 452 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
yoga
Never been lived in - this stunning, sophisticated design meets modern elegance in this sprawling three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath luxury condo located in the coveted Quarry Springs community. A secure elevator entrance leads you directly into the unit, boasting chic wide-plank hardwood floors and luxe details throughout. Transitioning into the comforts of home is equal parts effortless and inviting with an open-concept floor plan and graciously proportioned living spaces. The spacious formal dining room and grand living area with a fireplace both provide easy access to the over-sized private patio and the gourmet eat-in kitchen. Certain to please your inner chef, the kitchen offers generous cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The owner~s suite is fit for royalty with copious closet space and a spa-like bath offering a dual vanity, water closet, soaking tub and an over-sized walk-in shower. Each bedroom is handsomely appointed with spacious closets, an en-suite bathroom and access to outdoor space. There is no lack of storage in this condo with numerous walk-in closets, over-sized hall closets and a laundry room complete with more custom cabinetry and a separate entrance. A discrete powder room easily accessible to guests and access to two secure parking spots completes this luxurious home. Located in an amenity-rich community, the new owners will enjoy the security of a 24-hour gatehouse, valet parking, a community club house, a sparkling outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a lounge, yoga studio, and the pristine gardens and landscaped terrace. An unbeatable location with easy access to the beltway, commuter routes, Downtown Bethesda and Washington, DC, combined with luxury living make this home the complete package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 RIVER ROAD have any available units?
8121 RIVER ROAD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8121 RIVER ROAD have?
Some of 8121 RIVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 RIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8121 RIVER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 RIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8121 RIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8121 RIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8121 RIVER ROAD does offer parking.
Does 8121 RIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8121 RIVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 RIVER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8121 RIVER ROAD has a pool.
Does 8121 RIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8121 RIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 RIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 RIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8121 RIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8121 RIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8121 RIVER ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity