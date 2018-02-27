8108 POSTOAK ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Rent reduced to 3,100, for a quick move-in. Esteem Churchill High School. Enjoy this big lot, with outdoor living. BIG vinyl Deck, recently constructed. Beautiful brick patio. Energy saving gas Hot Water Heater. Newly renovated Master Bathroom. Enjoy the sunroom with skylights. Walkout basement has a big recreation room, with a cozy fireplace. The walkout basement has a bedroom, with a full bath. In addition, to this, the basement has 2 more rooms, which can be used as a home office, and den.