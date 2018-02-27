All apartments in Potomac
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

8108 POSTOAK ROAD

8108 Postoak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8108 Postoak Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Rent reduced to 3,100, for a quick move-in. Esteem Churchill High School. Enjoy this big lot, with outdoor living. BIG vinyl Deck, recently constructed. Beautiful brick patio. Energy saving gas Hot Water Heater. Newly renovated Master Bathroom. Enjoy the sunroom with skylights. Walkout basement has a big recreation room, with a cozy fireplace. The walkout basement has a bedroom, with a full bath. In addition, to this, the basement has 2 more rooms, which can be used as a home office, and den.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD have any available units?
8108 POSTOAK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD have?
Some of 8108 POSTOAK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8108 POSTOAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8108 POSTOAK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 POSTOAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8108 POSTOAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8108 POSTOAK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 POSTOAK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8108 POSTOAK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8108 POSTOAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 POSTOAK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 POSTOAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8108 POSTOAK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

