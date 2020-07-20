All apartments in Potomac
Last updated July 20 2019

7901 TURNCREST DRIVE

7901 Turncrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Turncrest Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and gorgeous end-unit townhouse in a welcoming community. This large city home has immaculate curb-appeal and a stately exterior. Bright rooms with many windows. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Marble foyer, spiraling staircase, open floor plan and buckets of natural light, two car garage and a huge updated kitchen. The Master suite has enormous walk-in closet and full bath w/ jacuzzi tub. Fully-finished walkout basement with full bath, walk out to private patio, and lower level bar is perfect for entertaining! House is convenient to shopping and parkland. Within 1 mile from Winston Churchill High School and Herbert Hoover Middle School. Walking distance to Cabin John Shopping Center and 5 min drive to Westfield Montgomery Shopping Mall. Convenient Ride-on bus or 10 min drive to Grosvenor-Swarthmore metro station. A/C units, Furnace, and water heater all within three years, plus new windows and new rooftops, an ideal energy efficient house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE have any available units?
7901 TURNCREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE have?
Some of 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7901 TURNCREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7901 TURNCREST DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
