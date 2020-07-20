7901 TURNCREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and gorgeous end-unit townhouse in a welcoming community. This large city home has immaculate curb-appeal and a stately exterior. Bright rooms with many windows. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Marble foyer, spiraling staircase, open floor plan and buckets of natural light, two car garage and a huge updated kitchen. The Master suite has enormous walk-in closet and full bath w/ jacuzzi tub. Fully-finished walkout basement with full bath, walk out to private patio, and lower level bar is perfect for entertaining! House is convenient to shopping and parkland. Within 1 mile from Winston Churchill High School and Herbert Hoover Middle School. Walking distance to Cabin John Shopping Center and 5 min drive to Westfield Montgomery Shopping Mall. Convenient Ride-on bus or 10 min drive to Grosvenor-Swarthmore metro station. A/C units, Furnace, and water heater all within three years, plus new windows and new rooftops, an ideal energy efficient house