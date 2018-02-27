7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

VACANT Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room. Oversized windows throughout the unit. Wood floors except for ceramic tile in bathroom. PRIVATE WASHER&DRYER IN UNIT. All electric. BONUS: lovely fenced patio facing woods with grass area. One assigned parking space, plus open spaces. Next to Cabin John Shopping center, cabin john park, and buses to metro centers. Apply online to: ahrmanagement.com. Check out the virtual tour using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmuwWW_lPNg Contact listing agents for a viewing and security deposit information.