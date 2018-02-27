All apartments in Potomac
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE

7861 Coddle Harbor Lane · (301) 309-2499
Location

7861 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT Totally renovated condo unit! Two large bedrooms with large closets. Full bath with tub-shower combo. Kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, open to the large dining/living room. Oversized windows throughout the unit. Wood floors except for ceramic tile in bathroom. PRIVATE WASHER&DRYER IN UNIT. All electric. BONUS: lovely fenced patio facing woods with grass area. One assigned parking space, plus open spaces. Next to Cabin John Shopping center, cabin john park, and buses to metro centers. Apply online to: ahrmanagement.com. Check out the virtual tour using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmuwWW_lPNg Contact listing agents for a viewing and security deposit information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have any available units?
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have?
Some of 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does offer parking.
Does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have a pool?
No, 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7861 CODDLE HARBOR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
