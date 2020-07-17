7837 ORACLE PLACE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Super Gorgeous and luxury two car garage 4 level townhome & beautiful view of Cabin John Park! Great open floor plan! Center island kitchen; solarium/breakfast rm; hardwood flrs thru three levels & 9'+ ceilings; elegant Leaving room & dinning room; master suite with cathedral ceiling and Whirlpool Tub, skylits. 2 Family Rooms and two fireplaces, deck, balcony, Minutes to Montgomery Mall, 270 & 495. Absolutely wonderful! Still Occupied & showing by appointments only. Available for first week of August moving