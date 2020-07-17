All apartments in Potomac
7837 ORACLE PLACE.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:21 PM

7837 ORACLE PLACE

7837 Oracle Place · (301) 439-1180
Location

7837 Oracle Place, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2594 sqft

Amenities

Super Gorgeous and luxury two car garage 4 level townhome & beautiful view of Cabin John Park! Great open floor plan! Center island kitchen; solarium/breakfast rm; hardwood flrs thru three levels & 9'+ ceilings; elegant Leaving room & dinning room; master suite with cathedral ceiling and Whirlpool Tub, skylits. 2 Family Rooms and two fireplaces, deck, balcony, Minutes to Montgomery Mall, 270 & 495. Absolutely wonderful! Still Occupied & showing by appointments only. Available for first week of August moving

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7837 ORACLE PLACE have any available units?
7837 ORACLE PLACE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7837 ORACLE PLACE have?
Some of 7837 ORACLE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 ORACLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7837 ORACLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 ORACLE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7837 ORACLE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7837 ORACLE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7837 ORACLE PLACE offers parking.
Does 7837 ORACLE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7837 ORACLE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 ORACLE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7837 ORACLE PLACE has a pool.
Does 7837 ORACLE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7837 ORACLE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 ORACLE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7837 ORACLE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7837 ORACLE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7837 ORACLE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

