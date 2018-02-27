7835 MUIRFIELD COURT

Amenities

Sought after Inverness North. End unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, Total 1840 sqft finished living area, Largest model in the community, Upgraded Kitchen and bathrooms, Hardwood floor throughout, Spacious master bedroom with master bath, Finished basement, Large storage room in the basement, Tranquil and private backyard, Super convenient location, Minutes to Cabin John Shopping Center and highways (I-495 and 270), Easy access to Bethesda and Rockville, Best school district (Churchill High, Cabin John Middle, Bells Mill Elementary). Available from June 1, 2020. Pet not preferred, but allowed on a case by case basis.