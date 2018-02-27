All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7835 MUIRFIELD COURT
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

7835 MUIRFIELD COURT

7835 Muirfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7835 Muirfield Court, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sought after Inverness North. End unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths, Total 1840 sqft finished living area, Largest model in the community, Upgraded Kitchen and bathrooms, Hardwood floor throughout, Spacious master bedroom with master bath, Finished basement, Large storage room in the basement, Tranquil and private backyard, Super convenient location, Minutes to Cabin John Shopping Center and highways (I-495 and 270), Easy access to Bethesda and Rockville, Best school district (Churchill High, Cabin John Middle, Bells Mill Elementary). Available from June 1, 2020. Pet not preferred, but allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT have any available units?
7835 MUIRFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
Is 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7835 MUIRFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7835 MUIRFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia