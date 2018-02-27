7823 PEARSON KNOLL PLACE

Amenities

Brown Stone Townhome at Park Potomac! What a great location bordering I-270, Montrose Rd. & Seven Locks Rd. Harris Teeter, restaurants and shops around the corner adjacent to Park Potomac community. This gorgeous home probably is the best-decorated home in the community. All 4 levels finished with an elevator serving all levels. Kitchen & Family room combination is great for entertainment. The master bathroom has a jacuzzi tub and steam shower! Loft living is at best with a vaulted ceiling with attractive beams and a bedroom with a full bath, and a large terrace for outdoor living! The main entry level office/den is great for a home office separated from the rest of the living space above. Large attached 2 car garage is accessible from the rear alleyway. The front of the house is very serene with trees and shrubbery and the sidewalks. Flexible occupancy after October 18.