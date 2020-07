Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

SPARKLING townhome with new paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, great size and location! Boasts open floor plan, this 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 half bath is ready for the new tenant. Enjoy Summer on the deck or on the great brick patio. Full walk-out lower level adds to the space, and features a fireplace, too. Feeds into Churchill High School, Hoover Middle and Beverly Farms Elementary. No pets, no smoking please, Available June 2