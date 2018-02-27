All apartments in Potomac
7507 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
One of the largest townhouse in Potomac, Inverness Knolls. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath. The house is completely renovated. Hardwood floors on all levels, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, marble floors in the bathrooms. Completely finished walkout lower level with full bath, fireplace and built-in wall unit. Enjoy your deck and private backyard backing beautiful wooded area. Swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground are located within the community. Great location for commuting to DC, Northern Virginia and Maryland. Best schools in the area: Beverly Farms elementary, Hoover middle school and Churchill HS. School bus stop is across the parking lot. Walking distance to Cabin John Mall and Cabin John shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE have any available units?
7507 HEATHERTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE have?
Some of 7507 HEATHERTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 HEATHERTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7507 HEATHERTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 HEATHERTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7507 HEATHERTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7507 HEATHERTON LANE offers parking.
Does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7507 HEATHERTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7507 HEATHERTON LANE has a pool.
Does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 7507 HEATHERTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 HEATHERTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 HEATHERTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7507 HEATHERTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
