7507 HEATHERTON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

One of the largest townhouse in Potomac, Inverness Knolls. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bath. The house is completely renovated. Hardwood floors on all levels, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, marble floors in the bathrooms. Completely finished walkout lower level with full bath, fireplace and built-in wall unit. Enjoy your deck and private backyard backing beautiful wooded area. Swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground are located within the community. Great location for commuting to DC, Northern Virginia and Maryland. Best schools in the area: Beverly Farms elementary, Hoover middle school and Churchill HS. School bus stop is across the parking lot. Walking distance to Cabin John Mall and Cabin John shopping center.