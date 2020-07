Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 baths. home located in the very desirable community of Regency Estates and prestigious Churchill school district. Lovely entrance includes living room, dinning room and updated kitchen, large windows and lots of natural lights, flat garden, PRIVATE POOL, fenced yard perfect for entertainment!! replaced windows, interior and exterior freshly painted, Gleaming hardwood floors on all three levels. Ideally located, close to a variety of recreation activities.