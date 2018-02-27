11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

Sparkling Colonial Backs to Trees - 6BD/3.5BA just seconds to Churchill, Hoover, Beverly Farms!!Gorgeous Renovated Home!! Beautifully updated throughout with high-end appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors and custom tile work. Amazing kitchen w/center-island, table space, separate dining room, main level laundry & two car garage. Upper level features master suite plus four sizable bedrooms. Lower level features ample storage, large rec room plus fully equipped guest room w/ full bath. Enjoy the private back yard from the screened-in porch. Last house on end of cul-de-sac, backs to trees with awesome wooded views & privacy!!! Near Cabin John, Wildwood Shopping Center, Westfield Mall, parks, trail systems - endless shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this RARE opportunity to rent this stunning home in Oldfield!! Long term lease preferred. May be available sooner than 3/1. Inquire with listing office.