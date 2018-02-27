All apartments in Potomac
11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE

11309 Willowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11309 Willowbrook Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sparkling Colonial Backs to Trees - 6BD/3.5BA just seconds to Churchill, Hoover, Beverly Farms!!Gorgeous Renovated Home!! Beautifully updated throughout with high-end appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors and custom tile work. Amazing kitchen w/center-island, table space, separate dining room, main level laundry & two car garage. Upper level features master suite plus four sizable bedrooms. Lower level features ample storage, large rec room plus fully equipped guest room w/ full bath. Enjoy the private back yard from the screened-in porch. Last house on end of cul-de-sac, backs to trees with awesome wooded views & privacy!!! Near Cabin John, Wildwood Shopping Center, Westfield Mall, parks, trail systems - endless shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this RARE opportunity to rent this stunning home in Oldfield!! Long term lease preferred. May be available sooner than 3/1. Inquire with listing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11309 WILLOWBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
