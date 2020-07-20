Amenities

11200 Hunt Club Drive Available 07/15/19 COMING SOON! Spectacular Colonial in Fox Hills with In Ground Pool & Updates Galore! - Spacious 4BD/2.5BA on amazing CORNER LOT. Side loading 2-car garage, fenced-in rear yard with in ground pool, water features, tree house and large patio. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, range hood, breakfast area and pool views. Separate dining room off living area. Living room with fireplace and slider out to rear yard. Big picture windows let in the natural light! BRAND NEW Master Bathroom in progress. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Fully finished basement with laundry room and 3rd full bathroom. Amazing storage!! Walking distance to Churchill HS & Cabin John MS. Easy access to commuter routes, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Cabin John Village and Park just around the corner! SOLAR PANELS keep utility bills low with renewable energy! *Partially furnished option*



Pets accepted case by case with additional deposit and pet rent.



Will be ready to show June 1, 2019.



