Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

11200 Hunt Club Drive

11200 Hunt Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Hunt Club Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11200 Hunt Club Drive Available 07/15/19 COMING SOON! Spectacular Colonial in Fox Hills with In Ground Pool & Updates Galore! - Spacious 4BD/2.5BA on amazing CORNER LOT. Side loading 2-car garage, fenced-in rear yard with in ground pool, water features, tree house and large patio. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, range hood, breakfast area and pool views. Separate dining room off living area. Living room with fireplace and slider out to rear yard. Big picture windows let in the natural light! BRAND NEW Master Bathroom in progress. 4 bedrooms upstairs. Fully finished basement with laundry room and 3rd full bathroom. Amazing storage!! Walking distance to Churchill HS & Cabin John MS. Easy access to commuter routes, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Cabin John Village and Park just around the corner! SOLAR PANELS keep utility bills low with renewable energy! *Partially furnished option*

Pets accepted case by case with additional deposit and pet rent.

Will be ready to show June 1, 2019.

(RLNE4920892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Hunt Club Drive have any available units?
11200 Hunt Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 11200 Hunt Club Drive have?
Some of 11200 Hunt Club Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Hunt Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Hunt Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Hunt Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 Hunt Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11200 Hunt Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Hunt Club Drive offers parking.
Does 11200 Hunt Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Hunt Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Hunt Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11200 Hunt Club Drive has a pool.
Does 11200 Hunt Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 11200 Hunt Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Hunt Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Hunt Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 Hunt Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 Hunt Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
