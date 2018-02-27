All apartments in Potomac
10819 DEBORAH DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

10819 DEBORAH DR

10819 Deborah Drive · (866) 677-6937
Location

10819 Deborah Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

NEW PRICE! Beautiful rarely available 5br, 3/1 ba, 1,973 sq ft end unit townhouse in the Inverness Forest, Churchill School District. The major renovation was completed January 2020. This includes renovated eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and SS appliances, hardwood floors on main and upper level, new glass sliding doors, new windows and blinds! The house features open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, huge office on mail level, balcony off the dining room, large deck, walk-out basement with fireplace, and fully fenced backyard. The house is available and easy for showings! Please call the listing agent for showing instructions. Due to Covid-19, 2 persons at the time allowed inside the house. Masks and gloves are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10819 DEBORAH DR have any available units?
10819 DEBORAH DR has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10819 DEBORAH DR have?
Some of 10819 DEBORAH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10819 DEBORAH DR currently offering any rent specials?
10819 DEBORAH DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10819 DEBORAH DR pet-friendly?
No, 10819 DEBORAH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10819 DEBORAH DR offer parking?
Yes, 10819 DEBORAH DR does offer parking.
Does 10819 DEBORAH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10819 DEBORAH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10819 DEBORAH DR have a pool?
No, 10819 DEBORAH DR does not have a pool.
Does 10819 DEBORAH DR have accessible units?
No, 10819 DEBORAH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10819 DEBORAH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10819 DEBORAH DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10819 DEBORAH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10819 DEBORAH DR does not have units with air conditioning.
