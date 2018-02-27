10819 DEBORAH DR

Amenities

NEW PRICE! Beautiful rarely available 5br, 3/1 ba, 1,973 sq ft end unit townhouse in the Inverness Forest, Churchill School District. The major renovation was completed January 2020. This includes renovated eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and SS appliances, hardwood floors on main and upper level, new glass sliding doors, new windows and blinds! The house features open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, huge office on mail level, balcony off the dining room, large deck, walk-out basement with fireplace, and fully fenced backyard. The house is available and easy for showings! Please call the listing agent for showing instructions. Due to Covid-19, 2 persons at the time allowed inside the house. Masks and gloves are required.