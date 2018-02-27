All apartments in Potomac
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

10703 Muirfield Dr

10703 Muirfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10703 Muirfield Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
10703 Muirfield Dr Available 09/16/19 Beautiful 3 BR, 2FB, 2HB townhome in quiet and beautiful Inverness North! - Bright and spacious townhouse showcasing 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and 2 Half Baths throughout 3 finished levels. Natural light shines through large picture windows, accenting the new hardwood floors and spacious floor plan. The private Patio includes a storage shed and features space for outdoor dining, grilling, and a garden.

A bright and welcoming Eat-in Kitchen is just off of the Foyer and has room for a kitchen table as well as nice cabinet and counter space. With convenient access to the Kitchen, the separate Dining Room flows into the generous Living Room. Warmed by a wood-burning fireplace and with views of the backyard, the Living Room also has sliding glass doors that give access to the private Patio. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths are on Upper Level including a Master Bedroom with "his and hers" closets and an En-Suite Bath. All of the Bedrooms have hardwood floors and great closet space. Bedrooms #2 and #3 share an updated Hall Bath. The finished Lower Level is comprised of a Recreation Room, 2nd Powder Room, and a Laundry Room.

This peaceful community is just minutes to local commuter routes, shopping centers, and a number of parks. The Capital Beltway and I-270 are within close proximity, giving easy access to other parts of Maryland, DC, and Virginia. Plentiful retail options are nearby including Montgomery Mall, Cabin John Shopping Center and Potomac Village. Residents of Inverness North are inside the Bells Mill ES/ Cabin John MS/ Winston Churchill HS School District.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5121850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10703 Muirfield Dr have any available units?
10703 Muirfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10703 Muirfield Dr have?
Some of 10703 Muirfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10703 Muirfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10703 Muirfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10703 Muirfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10703 Muirfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10703 Muirfield Dr offer parking?
No, 10703 Muirfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10703 Muirfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10703 Muirfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10703 Muirfield Dr have a pool?
No, 10703 Muirfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10703 Muirfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 10703 Muirfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10703 Muirfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10703 Muirfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10703 Muirfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10703 Muirfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
