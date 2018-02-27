Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry bbq/grill pet friendly

10703 Muirfield Dr Available 09/16/19 Beautiful 3 BR, 2FB, 2HB townhome in quiet and beautiful Inverness North! - Bright and spacious townhouse showcasing 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and 2 Half Baths throughout 3 finished levels. Natural light shines through large picture windows, accenting the new hardwood floors and spacious floor plan. The private Patio includes a storage shed and features space for outdoor dining, grilling, and a garden.



A bright and welcoming Eat-in Kitchen is just off of the Foyer and has room for a kitchen table as well as nice cabinet and counter space. With convenient access to the Kitchen, the separate Dining Room flows into the generous Living Room. Warmed by a wood-burning fireplace and with views of the backyard, the Living Room also has sliding glass doors that give access to the private Patio. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths are on Upper Level including a Master Bedroom with "his and hers" closets and an En-Suite Bath. All of the Bedrooms have hardwood floors and great closet space. Bedrooms #2 and #3 share an updated Hall Bath. The finished Lower Level is comprised of a Recreation Room, 2nd Powder Room, and a Laundry Room.



This peaceful community is just minutes to local commuter routes, shopping centers, and a number of parks. The Capital Beltway and I-270 are within close proximity, giving easy access to other parts of Maryland, DC, and Virginia. Plentiful retail options are nearby including Montgomery Mall, Cabin John Shopping Center and Potomac Village. Residents of Inverness North are inside the Bells Mill ES/ Cabin John MS/ Winston Churchill HS School District.



No Cats Allowed



