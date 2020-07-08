All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR

10608 Stapleford Hall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Stapleford Hall Drive, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury home awaits you!Applications have been received. Available after July 15th.This exquisite Fully Renovated 10,000 sf grand estate is nestled in the heart of close-in Potomac on 2+ acres with private automatic entry gate, this home features embassy sized and dramatic formal rooms including an incredible grand ballroom with 2-story barreled ceiling and Palladian picture windows.From the stunning fully renovated gourmet kitchen with center island to the fabulous formal living room with volume tray ceiling and exquisite plaster molding to the banquet size dining room with large picture window design, no detail has been compromised in presenting this home of distinction. Complementing the main level is a large private wood paneled library, outstanding family room with fireplace and additional home office. Four finished levels host six bedrooms including a deluxe master bedroom suite with "his" and "her" dressing rooms and a luxurious spa-sized bath fit for a king and queen. Further enhancing the home's appeal is a terrific swimming pool with custom pergola, lighted tennis court and six-car garage parking. Beautifully sited on a two plus acre lot with walled-in privacy fencing, this home is a rare opportunity for those with the most discerning taste.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR have any available units?
10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR have?
Some of 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR currently offering any rent specials?
10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR pet-friendly?
No, 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR offer parking?
Yes, 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR offers parking.
Does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR have a pool?
Yes, 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR has a pool.
Does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR have accessible units?
No, 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR does not have units with air conditioning.

