10608 STAPLEFORD HALL DR

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Luxury home awaits you!Applications have been received. Available after July 15th.This exquisite Fully Renovated 10,000 sf grand estate is nestled in the heart of close-in Potomac on 2+ acres with private automatic entry gate, this home features embassy sized and dramatic formal rooms including an incredible grand ballroom with 2-story barreled ceiling and Palladian picture windows.From the stunning fully renovated gourmet kitchen with center island to the fabulous formal living room with volume tray ceiling and exquisite plaster molding to the banquet size dining room with large picture window design, no detail has been compromised in presenting this home of distinction. Complementing the main level is a large private wood paneled library, outstanding family room with fireplace and additional home office. Four finished levels host six bedrooms including a deluxe master bedroom suite with "his" and "her" dressing rooms and a luxurious spa-sized bath fit for a king and queen. Further enhancing the home's appeal is a terrific swimming pool with custom pergola, lighted tennis court and six-car garage parking. Beautifully sited on a two plus acre lot with walled-in privacy fencing, this home is a rare opportunity for those with the most discerning taste.