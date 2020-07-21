All apartments in Potomac
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:20 AM

10030 FALLS ROAD

10030 Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

10030 Falls Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious home walking distance to Potomac Village Shopping Center and EXCELLENT opportunity for Home and office use, with HOME OCCUPATION AND SIGN PERMITS. A great place to live and an even greater place to live and work in one of the most affluent zip codes in the country. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, laundry room, Large living room, finished basement with 2 separate outside entrances, beautiful view of trees and large driveway and lots of parking spaces. New windows, New Gutters, New kichen cabinets, fresh paint inside, WSSC Sewer, Water Connections, Close to Hoover Middle school, Churchill High School and walking distance to Potomac Elementary School. Highly sign exposure on falls road. Easy access to 495 and 270 highways. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 FALLS ROAD have any available units?
10030 FALLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10030 FALLS ROAD have?
Some of 10030 FALLS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 FALLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10030 FALLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 FALLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10030 FALLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 10030 FALLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10030 FALLS ROAD offers parking.
Does 10030 FALLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10030 FALLS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 FALLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 10030 FALLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10030 FALLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10030 FALLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 FALLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10030 FALLS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10030 FALLS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10030 FALLS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
