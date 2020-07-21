10030 FALLS ROAD

Amenities

Spacious home walking distance to Potomac Village Shopping Center and EXCELLENT opportunity for Home and office use, with HOME OCCUPATION AND SIGN PERMITS. A great place to live and an even greater place to live and work in one of the most affluent zip codes in the country. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, laundry room, Large living room, finished basement with 2 separate outside entrances, beautiful view of trees and large driveway and lots of parking spaces. New windows, New Gutters, New kichen cabinets, fresh paint inside, WSSC Sewer, Water Connections, Close to Hoover Middle school, Churchill High School and walking distance to Potomac Elementary School. Highly sign exposure on falls road. Easy access to 495 and 270 highways. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.