10023 Chartwell Manor Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 5BR 4.5BA in Picturesque Potomac! - Welcome to your stunning 5 bedroom, 4 full bath, 2 half bath home in beautiful Avenel! This is a fabulous, move-in ready traditional colonial with contemporary flair. The home features a large family room with fireplace, a formal dining room, a gracious living room, a library with built ins, the list goes on. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with granite and gleaming stainless appliances. In addition, you'll be able to relax on your sunny patio and enjoy a beverage while you bbq.



Head upstairs to the large master suite with his and hers closets and a spa like luxury bath. There are three additional large bedrooms and two full baths upstairs as well.



Travel to the lower level to find a huge recreation room (complete with wet bar), a half bathroom.....and another bedroom and full bath.



Don't worry about lawn maintenance, that is all taken care of. All you need to do is enjoy living here.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions or to set up a time to see this wonderful home.



Lease terms:

Available 7/13/2020

12 month minimum lease

No smoking

Pets considered case by case

Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



