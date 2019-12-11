Super single family home! This home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and an eat in kitchen that opens to the large deck and fenced back yard! Cozy fireplace on the main level! Finished lower level with half bath! Don't miss this lovely home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17317 SOPER STREET have any available units?
17317 SOPER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poolesville, MD.
What amenities does 17317 SOPER STREET have?
Some of 17317 SOPER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17317 SOPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
17317 SOPER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.