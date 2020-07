Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Just Reduced!! Home for rent in the coveted Perry Hall area. Home boasts 3 Beds and 2 Baths, with the kitchen and main bath being brand new. Real hardwood floors on the main floor showcase some of the charm that this home has. Home sits on a 15,000 square foot lot, so there is plenty of space for outdoor activities! Schedule your tour today as this home won't last long! To apply, please go online to www.1choicepropertymanagement.com.