8650 Castlemill Cir

Check out this newly renovated home located in Nottingham, MD. This home comes with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 updated bathrooms, new flooring all throughout the unit, updated kitchen equipped with new stainless-steel appliances, neutral paint colors to easily matched your style and much more to see! Close to great restaurants, shopping center and easy access to Rte 43, I-695 and I-95.

Call us not and set an appointment and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Income restrictions apply

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

*Available for move in on 9/1/2019!



*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*