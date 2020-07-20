All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM

8650 Castlemill Cir

8650 Castlemill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8650 Castlemill Circle, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this newly renovated home located in Nottingham, MD. This home comes with 4 bedrooms, 1.5 updated bathrooms, new flooring all throughout the unit, updated kitchen equipped with new stainless-steel appliances, neutral paint colors to easily matched your style and much more to see! Close to great restaurants, shopping center and easy access to Rte 43, I-695 and I-95.
Call us not and set an appointment and don't miss this opportunity to make it your next home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Income restrictions apply
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
*Available for move in on 9/1/2019!

*This home is being offered by CR of Maryland in partnership with Baltimore County*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 Castlemill Cir have any available units?
8650 Castlemill Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 8650 Castlemill Cir have?
Some of 8650 Castlemill Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 Castlemill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8650 Castlemill Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 Castlemill Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8650 Castlemill Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8650 Castlemill Cir offer parking?
No, 8650 Castlemill Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8650 Castlemill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8650 Castlemill Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 Castlemill Cir have a pool?
No, 8650 Castlemill Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8650 Castlemill Cir have accessible units?
No, 8650 Castlemill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 Castlemill Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 Castlemill Cir has units with dishwashers.
