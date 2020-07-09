4410 PINTAIL COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nottingham rental available immediately in the desirable Silver Hill Farm Community. Home is minutes from shopping, entertainment, major roadways and large employers. *Open Floor Plan *Tons of Natural Light *New Elegant Flooring Throughout *Fresh Neutral Paint *Newer HVAC (2yrs old) *Main Floor Powder Room *Large Living Room with Bow Window *Large Eat-In Kitchen with Deck Access *Three Bedrooms *Three Full Bathrooms *Owner's Suite with Walk-In Closet, En Suite and Large Window Overlooking Backyard *Finished Lower Level with Full Bathroom and Storage Space *Deck for Entertaining *Shed *Two Assigned Parking Spaces *This is just some of what this home has to offer you and your family! Forget commuting! Live, Work, Play & Stay in Nottingham! Make your showing request today! Tenant must have min credit score of 620 and income of 3x monthly rent. Pets are okay on case by case basis. $50 application fee per adult.