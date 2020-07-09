4410 PINTAIL COURT

Amenities
Nottingham rental available immediately in the desirable Silver Hill Farm Community. Home is minutes from shopping, entertainment, major roadways and large employers. *Open Floor Plan *Tons of Natural Light *New Elegant Flooring Throughout *Fresh Neutral Paint *Newer HVAC (2yrs old) *Main Floor Powder Room *Large Living Room with Bow Window *Large Eat-In Kitchen with Deck Access *Three Bedrooms *Three Full Bathrooms *Owner's Suite with Walk-In Closet, En Suite and Large Window Overlooking Backyard *Finished Lower Level with Full Bathroom and Storage Space *Deck for Entertaining *Shed *Two Assigned Parking Spaces *This is just some of what this home has to offer you and your family! Forget commuting! Live, Work, Play & Stay in Nottingham! Make your showing request today! Tenant must have min credit score of 620 and income of 3x monthly rent. Pets are okay on case by case basis. $50 application fee per adult.