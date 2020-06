Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Charming, ranch style home centrally located to shopping, schools, restaurants and public transit, just a block off of BelAir Road in Perry Hall. 2 or 3 bedrooms on main level and large open finished basement with built in bar area and laundry room with storage area, cedar closet and half bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone patio. Covered carport and driveway parking. No smoking, small pets under 20lbs allowed and all others only allowed by law.