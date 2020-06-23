4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely 3-Story Condo in the community of Southfield in White Marsh. Open floor plan with updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and small breakfast bar. Upper floor boasts a huge master suite with master bath and walk-in closet. Second floor has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bath and separate laundry area. Enjoy your nice front porch. Home also boasts fresh paint throughout, upgraded appliances, newer hardwood floors and carpet. Lawn mowing, trash and snow removal by the condo association. See virtual tour at https://youtu.be/BshvlUt9bX8.