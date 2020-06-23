All apartments in Perry Hall
Perry Hall, MD
4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE
4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE

4149 Maple Path Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Maple Path Circle, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely 3-Story Condo in the community of Southfield in White Marsh. Open floor plan with updated eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and small breakfast bar. Upper floor boasts a huge master suite with master bath and walk-in closet. Second floor has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bath and separate laundry area. Enjoy your nice front porch. Home also boasts fresh paint throughout, upgraded appliances, newer hardwood floors and carpet. Lawn mowing, trash and snow removal by the condo association. See virtual tour at https://youtu.be/BshvlUt9bX8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE have any available units?
4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE have?
Some of 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 MAPLE PATH CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
