All apartments in Perry Hall
Find more places like 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
4131 GLEN PARK ROAD
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

4131 GLEN PARK ROAD

4131 Glen Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Perry Hall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4131 Glen Park Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PERRY HALL at it's FINEST! Fantastic, Brand New Everything Single Family home in highly sought after Perry Hall neighborhood! Open floor plan with Brand New Kitchen Cabinets with Island, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Three spacious bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors with bonus room, Basement bonus room could be used for 4th bedroom, den or office. Fully finished lower level. Huge fenced in private back yard. Perfect for children or furbabies to romp and play in. Large shed also conveys. Large attached garage with driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD have any available units?
4131 GLEN PARK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD have?
Some of 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4131 GLEN PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD offers parking.
Does 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 GLEN PARK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21128
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln
Perry Hall, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Perry Hall 1 BedroomsPerry Hall 2 Bedrooms
Perry Hall Apartments with BalconyPerry Hall Apartments with Parking
Perry Hall Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Landover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College