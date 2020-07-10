4131 GLEN PARK ROAD

Amenities

PERRY HALL at it's FINEST! Fantastic, Brand New Everything Single Family home in highly sought after Perry Hall neighborhood! Open floor plan with Brand New Kitchen Cabinets with Island, Granite Countertops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Three spacious bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors with bonus room, Basement bonus room could be used for 4th bedroom, den or office. Fully finished lower level. Huge fenced in private back yard. Perfect for children or furbabies to romp and play in. Large shed also conveys. Large attached garage with driveway.