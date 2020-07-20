All apartments in Perry Hall
Find more places like 32 Bartley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
32 Bartley Court
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

32 Bartley Court

32 Bartley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Perry Hall
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Bartley Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Bartley Court have any available units?
32 Bartley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Is 32 Bartley Court currently offering any rent specials?
32 Bartley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Bartley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Bartley Court is pet friendly.
Does 32 Bartley Court offer parking?
No, 32 Bartley Court does not offer parking.
Does 32 Bartley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Bartley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Bartley Court have a pool?
No, 32 Bartley Court does not have a pool.
Does 32 Bartley Court have accessible units?
No, 32 Bartley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Bartley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Bartley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Bartley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Bartley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21128
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Perry Hall 1 BedroomsPerry Hall 2 Bedrooms
Perry Hall Apartments with BalconiesPerry Hall Apartments with Parking
Perry Hall Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MD
Edgewood, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College