Perry Hall, MD
28 Powderock Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28 Powderock Plaza

28 Powderock Place · No Longer Available
Location

28 Powderock Place, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MORE PICS TO COME. 3bed/2.5 townhouse, available now. Walk in to spacious living room opening into dining area. Kitchen with upgraded appliances, eat-in space and sliders to large, well-maintained deck with awning. All bedrooms on second level with ceiling fans. Fully finished walk-out basement with built-in storage/shelving and half bath for convenience. Patio underneath deck for additional entertaining space. Home has newer roof and attic fan. Property backs up to Gunpowder State Park for views and privacy. For showings, call Eileen at 443-889-1823.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Powderock Plaza have any available units?
28 Powderock Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Is 28 Powderock Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
28 Powderock Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Powderock Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 28 Powderock Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 28 Powderock Plaza offer parking?
No, 28 Powderock Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 28 Powderock Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Powderock Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Powderock Plaza have a pool?
No, 28 Powderock Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 28 Powderock Plaza have accessible units?
No, 28 Powderock Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Powderock Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Powderock Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Powderock Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Powderock Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
