28 Powderock Plaza

MORE PICS TO COME. 3bed/2.5 townhouse, available now. Walk in to spacious living room opening into dining area. Kitchen with upgraded appliances, eat-in space and sliders to large, well-maintained deck with awning. All bedrooms on second level with ceiling fans. Fully finished walk-out basement with built-in storage/shelving and half bath for convenience. Patio underneath deck for additional entertaining space. Home has newer roof and attic fan. Property backs up to Gunpowder State Park for views and privacy. For showings, call Eileen at 443-889-1823.