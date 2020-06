Amenities

Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this gleaming town home in a quiet townhouse community in Capital Heights. This home features gleaming hardwood throughout, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new washer and dryer, HVAC water heater brand new. Bedrooms have new carpet. This home sparkles from top to bottom. It is priced to lease and will not last!! Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.