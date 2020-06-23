7208 WILLOW HILL DR

Amenities
3 Bed Renovated SingleFam Smarthome in Cap Heights - Property Id: 105138
Spacious renovated 3 bedroom smarthome in a family friendly neighborhood. House has 3 bedrooms/2 baths on the upper level. Sunken family room, Living room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen plus half bath/powder room on the main level. Three room finished basement with an additional full bath and walkout to backyard.
September Move in:
**Minimum 620 credit score AND monthly income 3x rent. First, Last and deposit required at lease signing. 2 paystubs and credit check. Please list 1. credit score, 2. max occupants and 3. monthly income when requesting a tour. Due to a large response, inquiries that do not meet the requirements will not be responded to. Sorry, same day tours are not granted.
1 yr unfurnished no utilities lease option: 2400
6 month unfurnished no utilities lease option: 2700
3 month fully furnished with utilities option: 2900
Fully furnished month to month with utilities: 3200
No Pets Allowed
