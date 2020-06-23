All apartments in Peppermill Village
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

7208 WILLOW HILL DR

7208 Willow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Peppermill Village
Apartments with Parking
Location

7208 Willow Hill Drive, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bed Renovated SingleFam Smarthome in Cap Heights - Property Id: 105138

Spacious renovated 3 bedroom smarthome in a family friendly neighborhood. House has 3 bedrooms/2 baths on the upper level. Sunken family room, Living room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen plus half bath/powder room on the main level. Three room finished basement with an additional full bath and walkout to backyard.

September Move in:

**Minimum 620 credit score AND monthly income 3x rent. First, Last and deposit required at lease signing. 2 paystubs and credit check. Please list 1. credit score, 2. max occupants and 3. monthly income when requesting a tour. Due to a large response, inquiries that do not meet the requirements will not be responded to. Sorry, same day tours are not granted.

1 yr unfurnished no utilities lease option: 2400
6 month unfurnished no utilities lease option: 2700
3 month fully furnished with utilities option: 2900
Fully furnished month to month with utilities: 3200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105138
Property Id 105138

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR have any available units?
7208 WILLOW HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peppermill Village, MD.
What amenities does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR have?
Some of 7208 WILLOW HILL DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 WILLOW HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
7208 WILLOW HILL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 WILLOW HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 7208 WILLOW HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peppermill Village.
Does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR offer parking?
No, 7208 WILLOW HILL DR does not offer parking.
Does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7208 WILLOW HILL DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR have a pool?
No, 7208 WILLOW HILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 7208 WILLOW HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 WILLOW HILL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 WILLOW HILL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7208 WILLOW HILL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
