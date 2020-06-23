7208 WILLOW HILL DR

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bed Renovated SingleFam Smarthome in Cap Heights - Property Id: 105138



Spacious renovated 3 bedroom smarthome in a family friendly neighborhood. House has 3 bedrooms/2 baths on the upper level. Sunken family room, Living room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen plus half bath/powder room on the main level. Three room finished basement with an additional full bath and walkout to backyard.



September Move in:



**Minimum 620 credit score AND monthly income 3x rent. First, Last and deposit required at lease signing. 2 paystubs and credit check. Please list 1. credit score, 2. max occupants and 3. monthly income when requesting a tour. Due to a large response, inquiries that do not meet the requirements will not be responded to. Sorry, same day tours are not granted.



1 yr unfurnished no utilities lease option: 2400

6 month unfurnished no utilities lease option: 2700

3 month fully furnished with utilities option: 2900

Fully furnished month to month with utilities: 3200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105138

Property Id 105138



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4763639)