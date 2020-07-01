7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is available for rent . Convenient location : 5 minutes from the beltway. 15 minutes from downtown DC. Townhome is 3 levels : 1st level: 1 car garage and walk out basement fully finished. 2nd level: Kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room,and deck. 3rd level: master bedroom with walk-in closet and separate bathroom. HOA fee is included in the rent. Application fee is 30 dollars per adult applicant/occupant 18 years or older. Credit and background check will be conducted. One month security deposit required. Section 8 applicants are accepted. Utilities not included.