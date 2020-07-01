All apartments in Peppermill Village
Peppermill Village, MD
7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE

7007 Rose Quartz Terrace · No Longer Available
Peppermill Village
Location

7007 Rose Quartz Terrace, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is available for rent . Convenient location : 5 minutes from the beltway. 15 minutes from downtown DC. Townhome is 3 levels : 1st level: 1 car garage and walk out basement fully finished. 2nd level: Kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room,and deck. 3rd level: master bedroom with walk-in closet and separate bathroom. HOA fee is included in the rent. Application fee is 30 dollars per adult applicant/occupant 18 years or older. Credit and background check will be conducted. One month security deposit required. Section 8 applicants are accepted. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE have any available units?
7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peppermill Village, MD.
Is 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peppermill Village.
Does 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7007 ROSE QUARTZ TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

