All apartments in Peppermill Village
Find more places like 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peppermill Village, MD
/
7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT

7002 Yellow Amber Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peppermill Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7002 Yellow Amber Court, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Immediately! Move in right away! Gorgeous and modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse in a quiet community, minutes from 495 and D.C. The lovely unit features 3 full living levels, master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, basement bedroom with full bath. Large living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen which features stainless appliances. Deck off the living room for outdoor entertaining, and a lower level patio. $75.00 per adult application fee. Use Listing to Lease, need a credit card to enter when finished with the application. https://listing2leasing.com/new-deals.php? Everyone over 18 will need to be on the lease. Small and medium dogs and cats allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT have any available units?
7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peppermill Village, MD.
What amenities does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT have?
Some of 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT is pet friendly.
Does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT offer parking?
No, 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT have a pool?
No, 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT have accessible units?
No, 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr
Peppermill Village, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Peppermill Village Apartments with Parking
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VANorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University