7002 YELLOW AMBER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Immediately! Move in right away! Gorgeous and modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse in a quiet community, minutes from 495 and D.C. The lovely unit features 3 full living levels, master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, basement bedroom with full bath. Large living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen which features stainless appliances. Deck off the living room for outdoor entertaining, and a lower level patio. $75.00 per adult application fee. Use Listing to Lease, need a credit card to enter when finished with the application. https://listing2leasing.com/new-deals.php? Everyone over 18 will need to be on the lease. Small and medium dogs and cats allowed.