6512 JOPLIN STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move right in and enjoy this newly redone Cape Cod style home. Open floor plan with granite counter tops in kitchen, convenient kitchen island with lots of cabinets. Laminate flooring on main level. New central heat and air systems. 200 amps electrical panel, all new plumbing and electrical wiring, new insulation, new siding, new roof and double pane windows. Exterior security cameras, off street parking. Owner requires 640 minimum credit score. Pets under 30 lbs. on a case by case with additional $250 deposit