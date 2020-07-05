All apartments in Peppermill Village
Peppermill Village, MD
6512 JOPLIN STREET
6512 JOPLIN STREET

6512 Joplin Street · No Longer Available
Peppermill Village
Apartments with Parking
Location

6512 Joplin Street, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Move right in and enjoy this newly redone Cape Cod style home. Open floor plan with granite counter tops in kitchen, convenient kitchen island with lots of cabinets. Laminate flooring on main level. New central heat and air systems. 200 amps electrical panel, all new plumbing and electrical wiring, new insulation, new siding, new roof and double pane windows. Exterior security cameras, off street parking. Owner requires 640 minimum credit score. Pets under 30 lbs. on a case by case with additional $250 deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 JOPLIN STREET have any available units?
6512 JOPLIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peppermill Village, MD.
What amenities does 6512 JOPLIN STREET have?
Some of 6512 JOPLIN STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 JOPLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6512 JOPLIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 JOPLIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6512 JOPLIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6512 JOPLIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6512 JOPLIN STREET offers parking.
Does 6512 JOPLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 JOPLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 JOPLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 6512 JOPLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6512 JOPLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 6512 JOPLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 JOPLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 JOPLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6512 JOPLIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6512 JOPLIN STREET has units with air conditioning.

