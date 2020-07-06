All apartments in Peppermill Village
300 Goldleaf Ave
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:31 AM

300 Goldleaf Ave

300 Goldleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 Goldleaf Avenue, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
OPEN HOUSE ** Sunday 10/13 12 pm - 2 pm ** Feel free to stop by during the open house hours, we are not able to do individual appointments. Just drop us a note on this site with the time of your visit, so we know to expect you. ** Newly Renovated ** 5 bedrooms ** 3 FULL baths ** Stainless steel appliances ** Hardwood flooring throughout ** Fenced yard ** Off-street driveway parking ** Deck ** 1 mile to metro, 1.5 miles to DC line ** Near major highways and shopping ** AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Goldleaf Ave have any available units?
300 Goldleaf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peppermill Village, MD.
What amenities does 300 Goldleaf Ave have?
Some of 300 Goldleaf Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Goldleaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
300 Goldleaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Goldleaf Ave pet-friendly?
No, 300 Goldleaf Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peppermill Village.
Does 300 Goldleaf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 300 Goldleaf Ave offers parking.
Does 300 Goldleaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Goldleaf Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Goldleaf Ave have a pool?
No, 300 Goldleaf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 300 Goldleaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 300 Goldleaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Goldleaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Goldleaf Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Goldleaf Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Goldleaf Ave has units with air conditioning.

