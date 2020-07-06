300 Goldleaf Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

OPEN HOUSE ** Sunday 10/13 12 pm - 2 pm ** Feel free to stop by during the open house hours, we are not able to do individual appointments. Just drop us a note on this site with the time of your visit, so we know to expect you. ** Newly Renovated ** 5 bedrooms ** 3 FULL baths ** Stainless steel appliances ** Hardwood flooring throughout ** Fenced yard ** Off-street driveway parking ** Deck ** 1 mile to metro, 1.5 miles to DC line ** Near major highways and shopping ** AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN **