Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD. SECOND FLOOR FEATURES GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPEN FLOW KITCHEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM AND INCLUDES DECK. THIRD FLOOR HAS THE TWO BEDROOMS WITH TWO FULL BATHROOMS AND LAUNDRY. COMMUNITY POOL AND COMMUNITY CENTER DUE TO COVID-19, ALL VISITORS MUST WEAR FACE MASK AND ONLY DECISION MAKING PEOPLE SHOULD BE INSIDE THE HOMES. THE HOUSE WILL BE PAINTED AND CARPET CLEANED.