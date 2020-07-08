All apartments in Parole
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

866 RUDDER WAY

866 Rudder Way · No Longer Available
Location

866 Rudder Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
It's your lucky day! This beautiful and spacious rancher is being overhauled just in time for you to move in! The main level has two large bedrooms with walk in closets. Cozy up to an easy to use gas fireplace in the living room. The screened in porch lets you enjoy the outdoors without a worry of rain or pesky mosquitoes. This home is ready for your decorating ideas. Community amenities are second to none, with a community lodge, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, golf course, walking trails, wood-shop and much more. I year lease preferred. Updated pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 866 RUDDER WAY have any available units?
866 RUDDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 866 RUDDER WAY have?
Some of 866 RUDDER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 866 RUDDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
866 RUDDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 866 RUDDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 866 RUDDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 866 RUDDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 866 RUDDER WAY offers parking.
Does 866 RUDDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 866 RUDDER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 866 RUDDER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 866 RUDDER WAY has a pool.
Does 866 RUDDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 866 RUDDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 866 RUDDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 866 RUDDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 866 RUDDER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 866 RUDDER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

