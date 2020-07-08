866 RUDDER WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

It's your lucky day! This beautiful and spacious rancher is being overhauled just in time for you to move in! The main level has two large bedrooms with walk in closets. Cozy up to an easy to use gas fireplace in the living room. The screened in porch lets you enjoy the outdoors without a worry of rain or pesky mosquitoes. This home is ready for your decorating ideas. Community amenities are second to none, with a community lodge, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, golf course, walking trails, wood-shop and much more. I year lease preferred. Updated pictures coming soon!