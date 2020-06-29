772 EASTERN POINT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking

Large 4 Bedroom, 4 1/2 Bath home (each bedroom has it's own bathroom, nice hardwood floors in bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, office/dining room w/fireplace, wood stove adjacent to living room, EX bright kitchen w/granite counters, pantry, stainless appliances and recessed lighting, Dining area off kitchen with room to spare. 4th bedroom on 1st level could be in-law suite. Lots of outdoor space for entertaining on deck or by the fire pit. Plenty of room for outdoor games, property is fully fenced on back of property. Tons of privacy and parking.Rent with option is available.