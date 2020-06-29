All apartments in Parole
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 AM

772 EASTERN POINT ROAD

772 Eastern Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

772 Eastern Point Road, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Large 4 Bedroom, 4 1/2 Bath home (each bedroom has it's own bathroom, nice hardwood floors in bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, office/dining room w/fireplace, wood stove adjacent to living room, EX bright kitchen w/granite counters, pantry, stainless appliances and recessed lighting, Dining area off kitchen with room to spare. 4th bedroom on 1st level could be in-law suite. Lots of outdoor space for entertaining on deck or by the fire pit. Plenty of room for outdoor games, property is fully fenced on back of property. Tons of privacy and parking.Rent with option is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD have any available units?
772 EASTERN POINT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD have?
Some of 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
772 EASTERN POINT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD offers parking.
Does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD have a pool?
No, 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 772 EASTERN POINT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
