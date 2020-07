Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets bbq/grill

IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, WITH A FINISHED BASEMENT! DECK FOR GRILLING! FOR MOVE IN NOVEMBER 1! COMPLETELY REPAINTED,NEW CARPET AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT PLUS NEW REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER! VAULTED CELINGS IN ALL BEDROOMS AND THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET! EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION CLOSE TO ROUTE 50, THE ANNAPOLIS MALL AND ROUTE 97. PETS CASE BY CASE