Parole, MD
621 ADMIRAL DRIVE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

621 ADMIRAL DRIVE

621 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Admiral Drive, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
This well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Admiral's Reach features a private setting - enjoy the afternoon sun and a view of the trees from your balcony! The living area is an open floor plan, with both bedrooms down a hallway past the laundry room for quiet and privacy. Located in a secure building! Enjoy the community pool, and other amenities including a club house, tot lot and tennis courts. Great Annapolis location near Anne Arundel Medical Center, as well as tons of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. Convenient to Rt 50, Rt 97, and historic Annapolis. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE have any available units?
621 ADMIRAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE have?
Some of 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
621 ADMIRAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 ADMIRAL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

