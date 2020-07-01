621 ADMIRAL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

This well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Admiral's Reach features a private setting - enjoy the afternoon sun and a view of the trees from your balcony! The living area is an open floor plan, with both bedrooms down a hallway past the laundry room for quiet and privacy. Located in a secure building! Enjoy the community pool, and other amenities including a club house, tot lot and tennis courts. Great Annapolis location near Anne Arundel Medical Center, as well as tons of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. Convenient to Rt 50, Rt 97, and historic Annapolis. Welcome home!