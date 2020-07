Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to "The Vineyards of Annapolis". Spacious living in a Luxury Town Home with upgrades and designer features. A gated community is host to this 3 level home showcasing 10 ft ceilings, granite, stainless steel, distressed hardwood floors and an open floor plan plus a two car garage. A great finished basement with a full bath and a walk-out to a private patio that backs to woods. Move-in Ready. No pets. Available August 15. Off of Riva Road with easy access to 50.