Home
/
Parole, MD
/
2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:45 PM

2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY

2707 Summerview Way · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Summerview Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sought after 2-story Penthouse Riva Trace condo with 2000 square feet of living space. Great open-concept set up offers large den with hardwood. Separate dining space and a bedroom with access to a private deck with wooded view. This Condo backs to woods with wildlife. Upgraded kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar, backsplash, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Three spacious bedrooms plus a large loft with a wet bar that can be used for entertaining. Three full baths. Close to shopping and downtown Annapolis yet offers quiet living. Fantastic area for walking, jogging, bike riding, kayaking. Easy commute to DC/Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY have any available units?
2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
Is 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY offer parking?
No, 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
