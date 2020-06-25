2707 SUMMERVIEW WAY

Amenities

Sought after 2-story Penthouse Riva Trace condo with 2000 square feet of living space. Great open-concept set up offers large den with hardwood. Separate dining space and a bedroom with access to a private deck with wooded view. This Condo backs to woods with wildlife. Upgraded kitchen with tile floors, breakfast bar, backsplash, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Three spacious bedrooms plus a large loft with a wet bar that can be used for entertaining. Three full baths. Close to shopping and downtown Annapolis yet offers quiet living. Fantastic area for walking, jogging, bike riding, kayaking. Easy commute to DC/Baltimore.