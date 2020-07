Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WOW , WHAT A HOME.. NEW ROOF , NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS , FRESHLY PAINTED , GOOD SIZED ROOMS . 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. THIS HOME IS ALL ONE LEVEL WITH A SCREENED BACK PORCH OVERLOOKING THE TREES OUT BACK, JUST BEAUTIFUL. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. INSIDE OF HOME IS FRESHLY PAINTED , HAS NEW CARPETS IN BEDROOMS AND HALLWAY. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE HAS 2 CLOSETS , 1 IS A WALK IN CLOSET , PLUS FULL SHOWER BATHROOM. HALL BATHROOM HAS A TUB. .. GAS HEAT , HOME HAS 5 CEILING FANS.