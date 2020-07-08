2702 THYME DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage

Completely remodeled split level home in sought after Gingerville Manor Estates. Geothermal heating and cooling unit that will keep your utility bills low. Hardwood flooring on three levels. All freshly sanded, stained, and sealed. 4 bedrooms (possible 5th - office in the basement) 3 fully remodeled bathrooms and a large laundry room. Very large family room with 2nd fire place. Plus a 3 season porch that is big enough for all your gatherings. Irrigation system that will keep the grounds nice and green all year through. 2 car garage and plenty of parking available in the drive way and on the street. Community pool, recreational field, and basketball court. This is a must see. Home is also listed for sale. MLS# MDAA410056