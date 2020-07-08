All apartments in Parole
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

2702 THYME DRIVE

2702 Thyme Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Thyme Drive, Parole, MD 21037

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled split level home in sought after Gingerville Manor Estates. Geothermal heating and cooling unit that will keep your utility bills low. Hardwood flooring on three levels. All freshly sanded, stained, and sealed. 4 bedrooms (possible 5th - office in the basement) 3 fully remodeled bathrooms and a large laundry room. Very large family room with 2nd fire place. Plus a 3 season porch that is big enough for all your gatherings. Irrigation system that will keep the grounds nice and green all year through. 2 car garage and plenty of parking available in the drive way and on the street. Community pool, recreational field, and basketball court. This is a must see. Home is also listed for sale. MLS# MDAA410056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 THYME DRIVE have any available units?
2702 THYME DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2702 THYME DRIVE have?
Some of 2702 THYME DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 THYME DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2702 THYME DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 THYME DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2702 THYME DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2702 THYME DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2702 THYME DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2702 THYME DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 THYME DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 THYME DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2702 THYME DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2702 THYME DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2702 THYME DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 THYME DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 THYME DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 THYME DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 THYME DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

