Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

REDUCED!! Wonderful, recently renovated 3 BR, 2 Bath TH in the Ridgeleigh community!! New kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor, new bath on second floor, finished basement with full bath, gas heat, CAC, front porch, huge covered rear deck, two car parking pad in rear. Application fee $40 per adult, Use Long & Foster application & Lease NO PETS PLEASE!!!