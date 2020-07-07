All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 8597 Morven Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8597 Morven Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

8597 Morven Rd

8597 Morven Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8597 Morven Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad - Parkville! - Fantastic 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Putty Hill Ave in Parkville! Covered front entry leads to a welcoming living area with wood flooring throughout and tons of natural light. Step up to a large dining room perfect for entertaining with access to a fully-equipped kitchen, rear deck, and rear yard with bonus parking pad! Spacious upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a generous fully tiled bath! Finished lower level offers tons of added living/storage space along with a bath and full size washer/dryer!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5779700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8597 Morven Rd have any available units?
8597 Morven Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8597 Morven Rd have?
Some of 8597 Morven Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8597 Morven Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8597 Morven Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8597 Morven Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8597 Morven Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8597 Morven Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8597 Morven Rd offers parking.
Does 8597 Morven Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8597 Morven Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8597 Morven Rd have a pool?
No, 8597 Morven Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8597 Morven Rd have accessible units?
No, 8597 Morven Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8597 Morven Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8597 Morven Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College