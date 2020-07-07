8597 Morven Rd

Amenities

Fantastic 3 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad - Parkville! - Fantastic 3 bedroom brick townhome just off Putty Hill Ave in Parkville! Covered front entry leads to a welcoming living area with wood flooring throughout and tons of natural light. Step up to a large dining room perfect for entertaining with access to a fully-equipped kitchen, rear deck, and rear yard with bonus parking pad! Spacious upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a generous fully tiled bath! Finished lower level offers tons of added living/storage space along with a bath and full size washer/dryer!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



