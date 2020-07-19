8557 Harris Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit is currently under renovation and will be available for move in on February 18, 2019!

This home will include 4 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, comes with brand new washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, hardwood flooring, finished basement and a spacious backyard. Also has a partially fenced yard with covered back porch and parking in rear of the house. Easy access to I-695. Closely located to Towson and White Marsh and near great restaurants, shopping center, parks and more!



Call us now to set an appointment.

*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit



**PHOTOS OF ANOTHER CR PROPERTY***