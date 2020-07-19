8557 Harris Ave

Amenities
This unit is currently under renovation and will be available for move in on February 18, 2019!
This home will include 4 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, comes with brand new washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, hardwood flooring, finished basement and a spacious backyard. Also has a partially fenced yard with covered back porch and parking in rear of the house. Easy access to I-695. Closely located to Towson and White Marsh and near great restaurants, shopping center, parks and more!
Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit
**PHOTOS OF ANOTHER CR PROPERTY***