Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8557 Harris Ave

8557 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8557 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit is currently under renovation and will be available for move in on February 18, 2019!
This home will include 4 bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, comes with brand new washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, hardwood flooring, finished basement and a spacious backyard. Also has a partially fenced yard with covered back porch and parking in rear of the house. Easy access to I-695. Closely located to Towson and White Marsh and near great restaurants, shopping center, parks and more!

Call us now to set an appointment.
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

**PHOTOS OF ANOTHER CR PROPERTY***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8557 Harris Ave have any available units?
8557 Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8557 Harris Ave have?
Some of 8557 Harris Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8557 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8557 Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8557 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8557 Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8557 Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8557 Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 8557 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8557 Harris Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8557 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 8557 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8557 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 8557 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8557 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8557 Harris Ave has units with dishwashers.
