8541 Chestnut Oak Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful duplex style home is fully renovated and features new wood flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Basement laundry room with full size washer & dryer! Other amenities includes deck off the kitchen, private parking, covered front porch & so much more! Just minutes away from Towson, walking distance from several shopping center and easy access to I-695!



Call now and set an appointment to view this lovely home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit