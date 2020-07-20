All apartments in Parkville
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

8541 Chestnut Oak Rd

8541 Chestnut Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

8541 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful duplex style home is fully renovated and features new wood flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Basement laundry room with full size washer & dryer! Other amenities includes deck off the kitchen, private parking, covered front porch & so much more! Just minutes away from Towson, walking distance from several shopping center and easy access to I-695!

Call now and set an appointment to view this lovely home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd have any available units?
8541 Chestnut Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd have?
Some of 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8541 Chestnut Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd offers parking.
Does 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8541 Chestnut Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
