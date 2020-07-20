8541 Chestnut Oak Rd

Amenities
This beautiful duplex style home is fully renovated and features new wood flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Basement laundry room with full size washer & dryer! Other amenities includes deck off the kitchen, private parking, covered front porch & so much more! Just minutes away from Towson, walking distance from several shopping center and easy access to I-695!
Call now and set an appointment to view this lovely home!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit