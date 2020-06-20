All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 8533 Harris Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8533 Harris Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

8533 Harris Ave

8533 Harris Avenue · (410) 764-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8533 Harris Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8533 Harris Ave · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Rowhome Near Towson - Amazing opportunity to rent this solid brick end-of-the-group rowhome in Oakleigh neighborhood. Enjoy nice room sizes, hardwood and carpet floors, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, and lovely kitchen with wood cabinets & floor. The full basement has a large family room with fireplace, a half bath and lots of room for storage. The ample fenced in backyard is great for outdoor entertaining or relaxation. Great location near schools, park, shopping center and major commuter routes. Contact us today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8533 Harris Ave have any available units?
8533 Harris Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 8533 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8533 Harris Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8533 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8533 Harris Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 8533 Harris Ave offer parking?
No, 8533 Harris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8533 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8533 Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8533 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 8533 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8533 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 8533 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8533 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8533 Harris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8533 Harris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8533 Harris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8533 Harris Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity