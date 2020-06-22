8351 Edgedale Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and tour this 3 bedroom fully renovated home located in Parkville, MD! This home features gleaming hardwood floors all though out the house, updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, brand-new full-size washer and dryer, an office space or den in the basement and updated full bathrooms on the basement and upper level. Has a front and back porch and a fenced yard! This is an opportunity you surely do not want to miss! Call us now and make this your new home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit