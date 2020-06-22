All apartments in Parkville
8351 Edgedale Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8351 Edgedale Rd

8351 Edgedale Road · No Longer Available
Parkville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
Apartments under $1,100
Pet Friendly Places
Location

8351 Edgedale Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and tour this 3 bedroom fully renovated home located in Parkville, MD! This home features gleaming hardwood floors all though out the house, updated kitchen with brand-new stainless-steel appliances, brand-new full-size washer and dryer, an office space or den in the basement and updated full bathrooms on the basement and upper level. Has a front and back porch and a fenced yard! This is an opportunity you surely do not want to miss! Call us now and make this your new home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 Edgedale Rd have any available units?
8351 Edgedale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8351 Edgedale Rd have?
Some of 8351 Edgedale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8351 Edgedale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8351 Edgedale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 Edgedale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8351 Edgedale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8351 Edgedale Rd offer parking?
No, 8351 Edgedale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8351 Edgedale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8351 Edgedale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 Edgedale Rd have a pool?
No, 8351 Edgedale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8351 Edgedale Rd have accessible units?
No, 8351 Edgedale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 Edgedale Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8351 Edgedale Rd has units with dishwashers.
