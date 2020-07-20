All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD

8107 Clyde Bank Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8107 Clyde Bank Rd, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just minutes from Towson University, this well maintained townhome is move in ready now, and could become a screaming value with a fresh coat of paint and refinishing of the beautiful hardwood floors that were protected by carpet for many years. Features of this home include new SS appliances, solid wood cabinetry, updated water heater, custom fitted electric blinds, and a fully electric Sunchaser awning that provides instant shade over the new deck. As an added bonus, the backyard backs to woods for privacy. Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have any available units?
8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have?
Some of 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD offer parking?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsParkville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College