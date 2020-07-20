8107 CLYDE BANK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Just minutes from Towson University, this well maintained townhome is move in ready now, and could become a screaming value with a fresh coat of paint and refinishing of the beautiful hardwood floors that were protected by carpet for many years. Features of this home include new SS appliances, solid wood cabinetry, updated water heater, custom fitted electric blinds, and a fully electric Sunchaser awning that provides instant shade over the new deck. As an added bonus, the backyard backs to woods for privacy. Vouchers accepted.