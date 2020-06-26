All apartments in Parkville
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

7808 Clarksworth Pl

7808 Clarksworth Place · No Longer Available
Location

7808 Clarksworth Place, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom SFH in Parkville with enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, a spacious living room with fireplace and a separate dining room. Features include an updated kitchen and a private driveway with parking that leads to an attached rear garage. Large fenced yard with deck. Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer. *price subject to 18-month lease*

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4992992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Clarksworth Pl have any available units?
7808 Clarksworth Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7808 Clarksworth Pl have?
Some of 7808 Clarksworth Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 Clarksworth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Clarksworth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Clarksworth Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7808 Clarksworth Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 7808 Clarksworth Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7808 Clarksworth Pl offers parking.
Does 7808 Clarksworth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7808 Clarksworth Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Clarksworth Pl have a pool?
No, 7808 Clarksworth Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Clarksworth Pl have accessible units?
No, 7808 Clarksworth Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Clarksworth Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7808 Clarksworth Pl has units with dishwashers.
