7808 Clarksworth Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom SFH in Parkville with enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, a spacious living room with fireplace and a separate dining room. Features include an updated kitchen and a private driveway with parking that leads to an attached rear garage. Large fenced yard with deck. Unfinished storage basement with washer/dryer. *price subject to 18-month lease*



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4992992)